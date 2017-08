MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Heavy rains caused flooding for parts of Darwood Dr in the Morningside community on Wednesday. Police blocked the off street starting at Darwood Ct until a van stuck in the water was towed away.

Neighbors who live in the area tell news 5 this is the worst flooding they have seen all year. In some parts the water was nearly 7 inches high.

Neighbors we spoke with worry conditions will get worse as the heavy rains continue.