Execution Date Set for Two Alabama Death Row Inmates

Associated Press Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Supreme Court has set execution dates for two death row inmates.

Jeffrey Lynn Borden is set to die by lethal injection on Oct. 5. Borden was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, during a Christmas Eve gathering in Jefferson County in 1993.

Torrey Twane McNabb is scheduled to be executed on Oct. 19. McNabb was convicted of killing Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon in 1997.

Court records show that juries recommended the death sentence by a 10-2 vote in each case and judges agreed. The state attorney general’s office asked the court to set execution dates for both men earlier this month. Alabama has executed two death row inmates so far in 2017.

