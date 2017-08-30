Escaped Inmate on the Run from Talladega County

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WRKG) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is urging people to keep a look out for escaped an inmate.David Eugene Friend left the scene from his assigned job Wednesday afternoon in Sylacauga in Talladega County.

Friend is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing ADOC assigned whites.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify local law enforcement or call Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.