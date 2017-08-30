Death Toll Rises in Texas from Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say they have confirmed six more deaths from Harvey, bringing the toll to at least 31.

Harris County – which is home to flood-ravaged Houston – confirmed the additional deaths Wednesday night and said they still needed to do autopsies on another eight people to see if their deaths were storm-related.

The deaths announced Wednesday included a man who stepped on live electrical wire in floodwaters and an evacuee who was found unresponsive on a charter bus. Most of the other deaths were drownings.