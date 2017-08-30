Byrne to Make Announcement on Governor’s Race Today

Bay Minette, AL (WKRG)

Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne is expected to make an announcement on the 2018 race for Alabama governor this morning. According to an e-mail from his House spokesman, Byrne will make some sort of announcement during his remarks this morning at 8 am to the Bay Minette Chamber of Commerce. He hasn’t said one way or the other if he will run. The announcement ends some speculation on that.

Byrne’s no stranger to the governor’s race. In 2010 he was one of the top candidates in the Republican primary field. Byrne was edged out of the runoff by a then relatively unknown Robert Bentley. The congressman has maintained a relatively high profile as the Congressman of the first district and may still have the ability to be a viable candidate for statewide office.

Details of this morning’s event are as follows:

What: North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce Breakfast When: August 30, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. CT Where: Hatsson’s Banquet Hall; 16 Hand Avenue; Bay Minette, AL — e-mail from Seth Morrow