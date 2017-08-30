Burglary Ring Busted In Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday, July 21, 2017, deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Services Division responded to a request for assistance from the Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office regarding an in-progress residential burglary investigation. Deputies discovered Tina Marie Sassoni (32, Elberta, Alabama) at 19461 Hunting Club Road, Seminole, Alabama in possession of stolen property from the burglary. Sassoni was charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the First Degree and transported to the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

A month-long follow-up investigation from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division resulted in a residential search warrant where five people were arrested, a stolen firearm was recovered, and $29,000 in stolen property returned to owner’s. Several suspects have been identified as being members of a property crime organization based in the Seminole area.

The following suspects have been charged in this investigation:

1. Kevin Lee Boyington (52, Seminole, Alabama) Receiving Stolen Property in the First Degree (one count) and three felony property crimes warrants with the Escambia County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office

2. Tina Marie Sassoni (32, Elberta, Alabama) Receiving Stolen Property in the First Degree (two counts)

3. Marjorie Helen Vitito (49, Seminole, Alabama) Unlawful Possession or Receipt of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia; Use or Possession (one count)

4. Michael Edward Davis (49, Seminole, Alabama) Unlawful Possession or Receipt of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine), and Drug Paraphernalia; Use or Possession (one count)

5. Justin Glynn Thompson (37, Seminole, Alabama) Receiving Stolen Property in the First Degree (one count) and Receiving Stolen Property in the Third Degree (one count)

This investigation is ongoing and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance identifying the recovered property. Please contact Investigator Bill Bedgood at (251) 972-8579 if you are able to prove ownership of any of the articles in the attached photographs.

Unidentified Stolen Property View as list View as gallery Open Gallery