Bacteria Concerns Force Shellfish-Growing Waters Closed in Mobile, Baldwin Counties



MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties due to concerns of increased bacteria there. Areas includes Mobile Bay, Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, Dauphin Island Bay, Bon Secour Bay and Grand Bay.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Miller ordered the harvesting closures on 8 a.m. Tuesday after concerns of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to monitor bay waters and the shellfish. Harvesting can be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

For additional information concerning the closure, contact Byron Webb at the Alabama Department of Public Health at (251) 433-2428.