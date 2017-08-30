Alabama Power Crews Leave for Texas

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Alabama Power crews left Wednesday morning to help CenterPoint Energy crews restore power in Texas. Thousands of people were left without power after Hurricane Harvey.

Alabama Power is sending two Marsh Masters, six boats, and 20 people to the Houston area. Two crew members and one Marsh Master are from Mobile.

CenterPoint Energy specifically requested Alabama Power send the Marsh Masters since they can reach areas trucks cannot.

Crews from Alabama Power are expected to spend 10 days in Texas but will stay longer if needed.