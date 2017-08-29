Shark Bites 3-Year-Old Girl

STUART, Fla. (AP) – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after being bit by a shark at a Florida beach.

The girl’s mother, Jessica Veatch, told Treasure Coast Newspapers that the attack occurred Sunday at a Stuart beach on Florida’s east coast.

Veatch says Violet Jalil was playing just a few feet away when she heard the girl scream and saw blood in the water. Veatch lifted the girl and saw a chunk missing from her leg above the knee.

The girl was rushed to a West Palm Beach hospital, where the doctor who operated told Veatch that it appeared Violet had been bitten by a 5- to 6-foot-long bull shark.

Veatch says her daughter is expected to remain hospitalized for five weeks.

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com

