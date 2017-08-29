Residents of ‘Sandy Heights’ worried about flooding with rain forecast

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG)- As the rain continues to pour across our area, the concerns of local residents are increasing.

That includes residents of ‘Sandy Heights’ in Baldwin County, who are frequently flooded by Sandy Creek.

Residents say they’re keeping a close eye on the creek since it’s flooded their homes in the past.

So with the current flood watch in affect, some residents are preparing themselves to possibly evacuate…

Fred Mussman and his family have live on sandy lane for 50 years. But, Sandy Creek has been a backyard resident for much longer.

He says every time there’s significant rain fall, as much as two feet of water can make it to his front door.

He claims the flooding has gotten worse over the years. This comes after developers bought some local land and raised the land around him.

So now, Sandy has no where to go besides his property and the property of others on Sandy Lane.

With the heavy rains just starting Tuesday, Mussman said it’s not a matter of if but when the creek will overflow… “I just know the waters coming. the drainage is not proper. The creek is not big enough to handle all the water that has been put in to all the subdivision developments. They were allowed to make these properties commercial, so they fill it up with dirt and therefore me and all of my neighbors go underwater.”

As for the rest of the county, Baldwin County officials say there have been no reports of any major flooding at this time.

But if you happen to see high water… turn around, don’t drown.