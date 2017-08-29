New Photo: Seniors Safe, Dry After Harvey Flooding

(WKRG) Remember the senior citizens who waited to be rescued in waist deep water as their nursing home flooded? A new picture shows the ladies rescued, safe and dry.

The original photo was taken inside La Vita Bella assisted living home in Dickinson, Texas, near Houston.

The image was posted to Twitter by Kimberly McIntosh, nearly 1,000 miles away in Tampa, along with a desperate plea for help. McIntosh’s mother, Trudy Lampson, owns the nursing home.

“They were told to shelter in place. I don’t think anybody thought there would be a problem because they hadn’t flooded before,” McIntosh said about the nursing home’s decision not to evacuate ahead of the storm. “She just said they were waiting on the National Guard, and then her phone went dead,” McIntosh said.

McIntosh tweeted the photo, which quickly went viral and led to the seniors’ rescue.

The latest photo published by CBS News shows the seniors after their rescue, safe and dry.