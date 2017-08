Mobile County, AL (WKRG)

Members of the MCSO are on their way to Texas. They’re taking one of their large mobile response vehicles to help first responders. The plan is to cook food for first responders.

There are about half a dozen members of the sheriff’s office headed to storm ravaged areas. They aren’t sure where exactly they will work out of but they’re coordinating efforts with the Houston Police Department. The truck departed at about 5:25 am from the county lot in west Mobile.