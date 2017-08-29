Live Traffic Blog

WKRG Staff Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

5:07 a.m. If you need to get out on the roadways here on this early Tuesday so far this morning it’s been a good start for your morning commute. We’ve been accident free crossing both directions of the Bayway and Causeway. In Mobile, both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents with light traffic volume. Through Baldwin County we look good.  No accidents right now in Pensacola with only one hit and run crash north of Milton at Windermire Trace at Berryhill Road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s