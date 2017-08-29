Houston Furniture Icon Lays out “Welcome Mattress” For Hurricane Troops

HOUSTON (WKRG/CNN) He became famous in the Houston area for his memorable, zany local commercials, but he’s now becoming famous around the world for laying out the “welcome mattress.”

Jim McIngnvale, known as “Mattress Mack” in the Houston area, built a bedding empire in the city which he is now using to help National Guard troops in town for Hurricane Harvey.

He’s opened his Gallery Furniture store in Richmond Texas as a shelter and is allowing the troops to sleep on brand new mattresses on the show room in between shifts of rescuing people trapped in floodwaters.

“Mattress Mack” has build his business and his notoriety with zany commercials for decades and is a household name in Southeast Texas. One even starring famous Texan Chuck Norris: