(CNN) — Hurricane Harvey as dropped record-breaking rainfall totals.

Several spots around Houston are reporting more than 48 inches of rainfall.

That would be the most rain ever recorded in the contiguous U.S. from a landfalling hurricane or tropical storm.

The previous record was from Tropical Storm Amelia in 1978 that also made landfall in Texas.

The record for U.S. as a whole is 52 inches from Hurricane Hiki in 1950 that hit Hawaii.