Gulf Coast Legislator to Retire After 42 Years in Montgomery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – One of the longest serving members of the Alabama State Legislature announced that he will retire at the end of the next session.

Rep. James Buskey (D-Mobile) announced Monday that he is retiring from politics. The upcoming legislative session will be his 42nd year in the Alabama House of Representatives.

“It’s hard to find the words to express just how special this experience has been for me, and how grateful I am for the opportunity to serve the people of Mobile,” said Rep. Buskey in a press release. “But as much as I’ve enjoyed my forty-one years in the Legislature, I will be retiring after my forty-second year.”

The House and Senate will return to Montgomery for the 2018 Regular Session on Jan. 9, 2018.

Buskey, who is a former school administrator in Mobile County, has served Mobile since winning his seat in 1976. He currently serves as a ranking minority member on several committees including County and Municipal Government, Rules, and Ways and Means Education.He also serves as Vice Chair of Mobile County Legislation.

“While I understand his decision, James Buskey’s retirement is a huge loss for the Legislature,” said Rep. Craig Ford, a Democrat from Gadsden and former House Minority Leader.

“Buskey has been a mentor to all of us – especially me,” added Rep. Napoleon Bracy (D-Prichard). “He taught us a lot about the Legislature, but he also knows how to bring people from all sides together to make sure that Mobile and South Alabama always come first before personal or partisan politics.”

Rep. Buskey is currently the second longest serving legislator in the House, only behind Rep. Alvin Holmes of Montgomery.

“At the end of the day, what I hope for the most is that everyone – regardless of whether you agreed with the decisions I made or supported someone else during the campaigns – felt like I always had an open door and did what I believed was in the best interests of the people of Mobile and the people of Alabama,” concluded Rep. Buskey.