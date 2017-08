MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another Mobile business is headed out west to Texas to help in the relief effort for those affected by Harvey.

Gulf Coast Ducks posted on their Facebook page that they have loaded up their boats and are headed to Houston to help transport dialysis patients.

This does mean that there will not be tours while they are gone, but they say “We love you and we thank you. Now it’s time for us to go provide this love for others. No worries, we’ll be home soon.”