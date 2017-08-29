‘Get out now!’ Levee breaches south of Houston as flooding intensifies

Houston (CNN) The catastrophic flooding that has already swallowed thousands of homes in Texas could get worse after a levee breached south of Houston.

“Get out now!” Brazoria County officials tweeted Tuesday.

The levee breached after inland waterways rapidly swelled to major flood stage, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.

“The Brazos River is being pounded, and all of that water is coming down from the tributaries and creeks into the river,” she said. “All the roads around us are flooded. We don’t have any evacuation routes to tell people to take.”

Brazoria County sits between the Gulf of Mexico and Houston, which remains the site of Harvey’s most appalling devastation. Houston police have rescued more than 3,500 people from the floodwaters, Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

That number is almost certain to keep rising, as countless residents remain trapped in their deluged homes three days after Hurricane Harvey struck. “Every passing hour, more boats are getting into the water,” Acevedo said Tuesday. “This is a catastrophic event.” Four people have died from the calamitous storm, and with another landfall expected, the devastation could intensify.