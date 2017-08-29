Endangered African Penguin Chick Hatches at Gulfarium

(WKRG) — Cue the “awwwww” sounds everyone! Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach announced this afternoon a new member of the endangered African penguin family has been born.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue was lucky enough to get a behind the scenes look at the new baby when she visited Gulfarium a week ago but was sworn to secrecy in holding off on reporting about this newest member of the family until the park was ready to make the announcement.

The chick hatched on August 16th at the park. The sex of the baby has not yet been determined.

Before this new chick, parents ‘Ninja’ and ‘Jelly’ welcomed their first hatchling in December of 2016. The baby penguin is only the second hatchling in the past 10 years at Gulfarium.

There will be a gender reveal party for the chick in about a week, and a few weeks down the road, there will be a naming contest as well.