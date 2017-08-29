Derrick Dearman to Undergo Mental Evaluation

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A Mobile County Circuit Judge has ordered that Derrick Dearman be given a mental evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Judge Rick Stout issued the order on Wednesday at the request of defense attorneys Jason Darley and James Volmer.

According to the order, Dearman’s attorneys have filed the proper paperwork to enter a special plea asserting not guilty by mental disease or defect.

The order directs a psychologist or psychiatrist examine Dearman and submit a report to the court that details his mental condition and his ability to assist in his defense and if he has a rational understanding of the proceedings against him.

If it is determined that Dearman is incompetent, the order requests that doctors submit a treatment plan that will result in Dearman regaining competency.

Dearman is charged with six counts of capital murder for allegedly killing five people, including a pregnant woman, with an axe in 2016 inside a home near Citronelle.

Attorney Jason Darley was not immediately available for comment.