CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Parent Watches Cars Speed By as her Child Gets on School Bus

(WKRG) — As certain as the school year starting, are drivers who ignore the state’s law on stopping for school buses.

Kelli Singley, a concerned parent, pulled out her cell phone to record drivers rushing past the school bus as it pulled up to let her young son climb on board in Theodore.

In Alabama, the law doesn’t allow drivers to pass a stopped school bus on any road unless it’s a divided highway of at least four lanes and the driver is on the opposite side of the thoroughfare from the bus.

However, every year countless drivers ignore the law.

Donald Wallace, the spokesperson for Mobile Police, said they are currently investigating the area of Dawes Road after receiving complaints.