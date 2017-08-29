BREAKING: Hazardous Chemical from I-65 Crash Flowing into Eslava Creek, Dog River

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Health experts say the chemical that leaked from Interstate 65 into Eslava Creek after a fatal tanker crash in Mobile is hazardous to human life.

Hazmat workers at the scene confirmed to Mobile Baykeeper officials that the chemical is alkenyl succinic anhydride, an alkaline compound commonly used for paper and packaging products. This is contrary to preliminary reports at the scene suggesting the chemical was non-hazardous.

Experts from Mobile Baykeeper did research and found that the chemical is dangerous to anyone who comes in contact with it. It is hazardous through skin contact, eye contact, ingestion or inhalation.

The chemical can cause side effects such as coughing, runny nose, sore throat, skin irritation, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

READ HERE: Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride, Material Safety Data Sheet

An hour after the tanker crash that claimed the life of a truck driver and caused a traffic nightmare in Mobile, News 5 crews smelled an odor coming from nearby Eslava Creek. A closer look showed the chemical from the crash flowing directly into Eslava Creek.

Eslava Creek doesn’t impact our local water supply, but as a tributary to Dog River, it feeds one of the most vital waterways in Mobile County.

“Until we know more, I wouldn’t swim in [Eslava Creek], I wouldn’t fish in [Eslava Creek],” said Casi Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper. “Exercise caution.”

According to toxicology reports sent to News 5, Mobile Baykeeper officials say the chemical is also hazardous to marine life. They are warning against fishing in the area.

READ HERE: Higher Alkenyl Succinic Anhydride Toxicology Report

Any new information will be available here on WKRG.com