BREAKING: Early Morning Homicide In Grand Bay

GRAND BAY, AL (WKRG) Mobile County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the shooter involved in an early morning homicide in Grand Bay.

The shooting happened at a mobile home on Mt. Pisgah Church Road around 1 a.m.

A detective at the scene tells News 5 the victim and shooter are cousins. The two men got into a fight when one of the cousins pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to the detective.

Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Lewis Wright, 28. News 5 is at the scene and will continue to update this breaking news on News 5 This Morning and WKRG.com.