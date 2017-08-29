BBQ Relief Volunteers Head to Texas

Unfortunately, volunteers with Bar-B-Que Relief have become experts at feeding the hungry during disasters. Texas storm victims will be no different.



In Daphne, to-go-plates, plastic utensils and warming trays were loaded into a trailer to be used for an estimated 35 thousand meals a day volunteers plan to serve and that’s just for starters.

Patrick Banks is part of the organization formed from weekend competitors uniquely equipped to set up numerous mobile feeding stations during disasters. “What we has happened as we have grown is we have restaurateurs, we have food service brokers, BBQ pit manufacturers, retirees, we have a network of thousands of volunteers.” All now converging on southeastern Texas from across the country to help in recovery efforts.