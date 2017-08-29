Another Strong Disturbance in Eastern Atlantic

While the Nation’s attention has been on Tropical Storm Harvey, a new disturbance just west of the Cape Verde islands has been showing signs of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm any time in the next few days. It’s in a location where no land or islands are in front of it. Whatever this disturbance does, it is likely to head west northwest, meaning it probably won’t get into the Caribbean. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Irma.

These next few weeks are the average peak of hurricane season activity. It’s when the waters of the Atlantic basin tend to be their warmest. Hurricane season runs through the end of November. Tropical systems can form in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 is moving away from the Carolinas. While it will likely increase windspeed, it will do so as a regular low pressure system in the Atlantic, rather than a tropical low pressure system. The word “potential” tells us that it’s not guaranteed that this type of strong disturbance will develop any further.

