Alabama Teacher Arrested for Sex with a Student

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WZDX) — An Etowah County teacher has been arrested for being sexually involved with a student.

According to Sheriff Todd Entrekin, Sonya Ann Wilks Bailwy, 51, of Arab, was arrested on August 28th.

She is charged with one count of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of second degree sodomy and one count of second degree rape. These are all felonies.

Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said, “Mrs. Bailey resignation was accepted by the Etowah County Board of Education on August 28th. Her resignation was accepted after these allegations came to light. We are fully cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office in this case.”

Bailey allegedly sent sexually explicit photos and engaged in sexual acts with a student while employed with the Etowah County Board of Education (ECBOE) as a teacher.

“This type of ridiculous behavior is completely uncalled for by someone who was trusted by the community to teach our kids,” Sheriff Entrekin said.

Bailey was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $60,000 property bond.

As a condition of her bond, Bailey is to report to Community Corrections and have no contact with the victim or their family.