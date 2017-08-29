Alabama QB Jalen Hurts has Houston on his mind after Hurricane Harvey hits hometown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts grew up in Houston, and the heavy storms from Hurricane Harvey are hitting his city hard.

The Alabama star quarterback is preparing for his first game of the season, but he is also thinking about his family and friends back home.

“They are going to be on my mind for sure, and they are in my prayers all my friends and family back home,” Hurts said.

Jalen Hurts talked with reporters Monday morning which is routine the week before a big game, but he says watching the happenings in his hometown is anything but routine.

“It’s tough, it’s heartbreaking,” Hurts said. “It hurts and it has been on my mind, but all we can do is stay strong as a proud Houstonian we have to stay strong and keep all my family back home and friends and all the citizens of Houston in my prayers.”

Hurts says he has spoken with his family and they just want him to focus on his upcoming game this Saturday in Atlanta against Florida State University.