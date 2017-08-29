Alabama National Guard to Assist Harvey Flood Victims in Texas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey authorized crews and equipment from the Alabama National Guard to be sent to Texas to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey.

Gov. Ivey told Adjutant General Sheryl Gordon to send two CH-47 Chinook Helicopters and two UH-60M medical aircraft along with the crews for each aircraft.

“One of the hallmarks of the American spirit is the desire to help each other when disaster strikes,” Gov. Ivey said in a press release. “Alabama is proud to help our friends in Texas through lending our National Guard resources and offering our prayers and continued support in the days of recovery which lie ahead.”

The National Hurricane Center has said heavy rain from Harvey is forecast to worsen flooding in Southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

NWS meteorologist Tawnya Evans says Harris County, home to Houston, is recording about half an inch (1 centimeter) of rainfall each hour early Tuesday, and that areas east of there are seeing much more.

She says the rain could abate later in the morning but that another band of heavy rainfall will soon follow.

Harvey is expected to produce 10 to 20 additional inches (25 to 51 centimeters) or rain over the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana through Thursday.

Forecasters have also issued a flash flood watch for southwestern Alabama as Harvey begins what’s expected to be a slow trek away from Texas.

The National Weather Service says 4 inches to 6 inches of rain are possible from noon Tuesday through Thursday evening, and that could bring flooding.

The watch area includes the western Florida Panhandle and coastal Mississippi.