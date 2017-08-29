4 Medal of Honor Recipients Head to the Port City

(WKRG) — A big event and only the second of its kind ever held is headed to the Mobile and Battleship Park. The Heroes4Freedom and Liberty Event is set for September 7th at the aircraft pavilion at Battleship Park. It will feature four recipients of the Medal of Honor.

They include Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams, a survivor of the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

Alabama Native Bennie Adkins, a Vietnam era MOH recipient will be there.

Navy Veteran and MOH recipient Donald ‘Doc’ Ballard and MOH recipient Robert Patterson of Pensacola will also be there.

“The event is designed to make sure that those that have served, particularly those that have served in harm’s way are properly remembered and recognized,” says local spokesman Pete Riehm.

It is also a fundraiser in support of the Military Warriors Support Foundation, which will also be recognized for providing 800 homes to wounded veterans over the past ten years.

Other notable people who are expected to attend: United State Attorney General Jeff Session, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Musicians Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter, Eric Horner, and Steve ‘Papa T’ Turner are scheduled to attend.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Tickets are $250 apiece. Here is a link to the Heroes4Freedom website where tickets can be reserved.