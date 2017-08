Pocono Township, PA (WNEP, FBI) — Two women dressed as nuns tried to rob a bank in the Poconos Monday.

Authorities say the suspects showed tellers at Citizens Bank a hand gun but then left without taking anything.

Police believe the suspects were scared off when one of the tellers activated the automatic alarm.

It’s unclear if the suspects got away in a vehicle or on foot.

The robbers were described as two Hispanic women, around 5 foot tall with medium build.

The FBI is investigating.