Woman dies in house fire in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A woman has died in a fire at her home in Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets the fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in Daytona Beach.

According to officials, the victim is a woman who lived alone in the home.

The fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious but an investigation is continuing.

No further details were immediately available.

