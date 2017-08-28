Woman dies in house fire in Florida

Published:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A woman has died in a fire at her home in Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff’s officials tell local news outlets the fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. Monday in Daytona Beach.

According to officials, the victim is a woman who lived alone in the home.

The fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious but an investigation is continuing.

No further details were immediately available.

