U.S. Navy Releases Photos of USS John McCain Sailors

Related Coverage 10 Missing Sailors From USS John McCain Have Been Recovered

(CBS) The U.S. Navy released photos of sailors from the USS McCain who were lost at sea, as it suspended wider search and rescue operations for sailors missing after the warship USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel in waters near Singapore and Malaysia earlier this week.

A statement on the U.S. Seventh Fleet’s website confirmed the identities of one sailor killed and of nine sailors still missing following the collision.

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will continue search-and-recovery efforts inside flooded sailors, the statement said.