Orange Beach, Ala. (WRKG) — According to Orange Beach Fire Chief Justin Pearce, two construction workers fell about 20 feet from a house being built on Wolf Bay around noon Monday.

One was airlifted to USA Medical Center and the other taken by ambulance to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.

Both workers were talking to first responders as they were being loaded into ambulances.

News 5 has crews on scene gathering the details.