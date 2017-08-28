Twitter Reunites Dog Lost in Harvey With Owner

RUNGE, Texas (CNN) — A dog that got lost in tropical storm Harvey has been reunited with his owners thanks to one man and all of twitter.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack found the dog in Runge, Texas and says the dog jumped into his jeep at a gas station. Jayjack had no idea where his new furry friend came from.

He nicknamed the pup “Harvey” and posted a video, asking the twitterverse for assistance.

“I need help trying to find his owner…so if you can share, tweet, whatever you gotta do to help.”

The next thing he knew, the post went viral and the dog’s owners were tracked down.

Jayjack later dropped off the dog – whose real name is “Cash”, at his home and as if the reunion was not special enough, it happened on National Dog Day.