Suspect In Custody After Stolen School Bus Chase in Birmingham Area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been taken into custody in Jefferson County after a police chase involving a reportedly stolen school bus.

Officials are stopped on I-459 eastbound at the Acton Road exit. According to Sgt. Joni Money of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is in custody.

CBS 42 has calls into the Blount County School system; we’ve seen reports the bus is from their fleet.

Reporters on the scene say up to 30 police cars were involved in the chase and that no students were on the bus.

This is breaking news, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.