Suspect Arrested, Collapses During Escort to Jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were escorting a suspect who shot a person in their vehicle in April when he collapsed on the way to the patrol car.

Lorenzo Blakely, 50, was being escorted from Mobile Police Headquarters to the car transporting him to Metro Jail when he collapsed.

Officers had to carry him to the patrol car by his arms and legs.

Blakely was arrested after allegedly shooting into a person’s vehicle, striking the victim in the chest twice on Monday, April 23rd.

The victim was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Blakely was arrested Monday, August 28th, and has been charged with Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Assault 2nd.