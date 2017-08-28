Red Cross Volunteers Leave from Mobile Monday Morning

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

This morning a handful of Red Cross volunteers from Mobile will hit the road for Texas. Disaster relief workers from across the nation are bringing truckloads of kitchen supplies as well as tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals to support the response efforts. For local Red Cross volunteers, they say their main mission will be to feed people displaced from their homes.

“Whatever I can do to console them, to help them, to make things better, to relieve some of the pressure from them because they already upset, they’re already out of their homes, they’re already dismayed,” said Red Cross volunteer David Blunt. Providing a sense of empathy is also part of the job.

“That person is going through something and you want to let them know that you’ve been there too,” said Red Cross Volunteer Willie Jones.