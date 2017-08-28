Orange Beach Fire Christens New Boat

(WKRG) — Orange Beach Fire has a new fire boat. It’s the second one for the department but before it goes in the water, there are certain things that have to happen.

Christening a new boat is a long-standing tradition and maybe more important for a vessel that will be used to save lives and property.

The 27-foot Commander has a water cannon that will be able to pump 600 gallons a minute onto a blaze and the shallow draft of the boat will allow it easy access to the back bays while still being able to navigate the rough surf of the gulf. “It will be able to go further offshore, it handles the surf much better because it has a wider platform and a little bit longer boat and it also has more power,” says Orange Beach Fire Chief Justin Pearce. “The water pump on it has a higher GPM, higher gallons per minute, which will allow us to provide water to a boat fire, marina fire or near shore structure fire.”

The boat came from Anaheim, California and is named in honor of former fire department Captain J.L. Cooper.