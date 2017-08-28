Mardi Gras Krewe Collects Donations for Hurricane Harvey Relief

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Northwest Florida Mardi Gras Krewe is collecting donations until Wednesday to send down to the Houston, TX area following Hurricane Harvey.

Krewe of Lafitte in Pensacola is taking non-perishable donations until Wednesday evening when they’ll be loading an 18-wheeler and heading to a FEMA location near Houston. Drop off times at the Krewe of Lafitte float barn on 630 S D Street are from 4-8 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Other locations accepting donations are:

Navarre Krewe of Jesters, 87 Garage, Highway 87, Navarre FL

Century 21/Amerisouth 2400 W Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL

Century 21/Amerisouth 4741 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL

Computer Masters, 3829 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola, FL

Computer Masters, 8176 3rd St, Navarre, FL

Dayside Collision of Gulf Breeze, 202 McClure Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL

The President of the Krewe of Lafitte, Don Richards, says the donations they are trying to focus on are cleaning supplies, toilet paper, diapers, and toiletries. They are also accepting water, canned goods, pet supplies, and snacks.