Local Home Improvement Store Accepting Donations Before Heading To Texas

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Hoods Discount Home Center is making a trip to Texas with donations for flood victims.

Hoods is asking those interested in contributing to donate new or unused items.

Here is a list of items:

Bottled Water

Non-Perishable Food Items

Cleaning Supplies: bleach, mold remover, clorox wipes, buckets, mops, etc.

Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, cutlery

Hygiene Products: soap, shampoo, tooth paste/brushes, deodorant, feminine products, etc

Diapers & baby items: for both children and elderly

Pet food & supplies: bowls, litter, collars, etc

Batteries & flashlights

Gift cards (Wal-Mart, Sam’s, etc)

Medicine & other First Aid supply

*clothing is not being accepted

Drop off locations are:

Hood’s Discount Home Center Foley: 1918 N McKenzie St. in Foley

Hood’s Discount Home Center Mobile: 5597 Hwy 90 in Theodore

Hood’s Discount Home Center Gulfport: 7900 Hwy 49 in Gulfport

For more information call 985-227-1097 or email hoodsmarketing@gmail.com