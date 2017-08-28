Local Home Improvement Store Accepting Donations Before Heading To Texas

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Hoods Discount Home Center is making a trip to Texas with donations for flood victims.
Hoods is asking those interested in contributing to donate new or unused items.
Here is a list of items:
Bottled Water
Non-Perishable Food Items
Cleaning Supplies: bleach, mold remover, clorox wipes, buckets, mops, etc.
Paper products: toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, cutlery
Hygiene Products: soap, shampoo, tooth paste/brushes, deodorant, feminine products, etc
Diapers & baby items: for both children and elderly
Pet food & supplies: bowls, litter, collars, etc
Batteries & flashlights
Gift cards (Wal-Mart, Sam’s, etc)
Medicine & other First Aid supply
*clothing is not being accepted
Drop off locations are:
Hood’s Discount Home Center Foley: 1918 N McKenzie St. in Foley
Hood’s Discount Home Center Mobile: 5597 Hwy 90 in Theodore
Hood’s Discount Home Center Gulfport: 7900 Hwy 49 in Gulfport
For more information call 985-227-1097 or email hoodsmarketing@gmail.com