Local Business Owner Collecting Supplies for Stranded Pets after Harvey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of a local pet business is collecting supplies for pets stranded as a result of flooding in Texas. Jason Duke owns My Happy Dog 123, which is a handmade, gourmet dog treat company. He is partnering with Paws of Love Animal Rescue, a non-profit group outside of Dallas to send supplies later this week. Duke is collecting dog and cat food, leashes, collars, puppy pads, and sheets, towels…basically, anything you can think of that is pet-related. He says his family and their pets were stranded in Katrina, and he wants to help others who may be going through the same thing. “I remember my mom stayed behind for Katrina in the 9th Ward because of her dogs. For me, that’s a passion and they deserve as much protection as anything else.”

Duke has set up several drop-off locations in the Mobile area. Locations include: Blankenship Ace Hardware in Midtown Mobile, All Critters Pet Sitters on Tanner Williams Court, Red Beard’s Outfitter at 4354 Old Shell Road, Assist 2 Sell Real Estate at 3951 Burma Road, and Animal Rescue Foundation on Rangeline Road. Duke set up a Facebook page with more information here.