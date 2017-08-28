Local Business accepting donations for Texas hurricane victims

FOLEY, AL (WKRG)- While the rain continues to pour in parts of Texas, the cleanup efforts have already begun.

Since we here on the Gulf Coast are no strangers to the devastation caused by hurricanes, a local business owner says he and his employees will be working all week to help the victims in Texas.

The owner of Hoods in Foley, Gulfport and Mobile says the idea came from one of his employees Monday morning. His stores are collecting items this week during business hours and taking them to Texas next week.

MYou can drop off items at the Foley location and Gulfport location from 8am to 6pm Monday through Friday and 8am to 5pm on Saturday. At Mobile’s location, you can drop off goods from 9am to 5pm Monday through Friday, or Saturday from 8am to 5pm.

Fitness Factory in Gulf Shores and Magnolia Blossom Café in Robertsdale are also accepting donations.

The chain’s owner, Mike Hood, says it’s important we all come together to help our fellow neighbors. “Well we just know what people need because we’ve been through it here and in Gulfport and we just like to do our part. We’ll do our best and if we keep getting more items then we’ll take two trucks over.”

It’s empty now, but Hood says he wants an entire truck filled by the end of the week.

Employees are accepting items like pet food, toiletries, baby supplies, cleaning supplies and much more.