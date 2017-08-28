“Loading Up for Houston”: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to Cook for First Responders

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Agencies across the county are heading for Houston, Texas to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is one of them.

MSCO tweeted they are “loading up for Houston” to cook for first responders. The accompanying a photo shows their mobile command unit being prepared for the trip to Texas. They are leaving early Tuesday morning, according to the tweet.

“We are taking several deputies to cook for all the hardworking first responders. We will post pictures and let you know as a community how to assist,” the tweet reads.

Harvey came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.