Live Traffic Blog

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG)

5:06 a.m. Our early Monday morning commute begins well without any major accidents or delays through the Mobile area. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents to start the day. Looking good on the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels and throughout Baldwin County. Two accidents on the Panhandle including Pensacola Boulevard at West Nine 1/2 Mile Road. The other one; half a mile down at Pensacola Boulevard at West Nine Mile Road. Expect delays at those two intersections.