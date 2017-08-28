I-10 Bridge Project Meeting Today

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

It’s a topic that’s getting a lot of attention as the heavy summer traffic months are winding down. Members of the I-10 Bridge Consultant Team and the Alabama Department of Transportation are meeting this morning to give an update on the project.

The I-10 bridge project is something people have talked about for years. It’s getting closer to reality. Later this morning, members of those two groups will be meeting at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center to give media outlets an update on the project.

“The roundtable will provide an opportunity for media to hear about the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project, get industry background information on the project delivery methods, meet with Project representatives, and ask questions,” said Stephanie Evans with ALDOT Communications in an e-mail to News 5 Friday. This media roundtable is being held in conjunction with an industry forum which is not open to the public. An ALDOT representative says the forum is to talk to contractors and members of the industrial community that would eventually play some role in bridge construction.

The media roundtable runs from 9:30 to 11 this morning and News 5 will have updates later today.