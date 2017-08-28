Houston Texans Star Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Victims

HOUSTON – (CBS/WKRG) The Houston Texans and their star player are stepping up to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

JJ Watt, defensive end, published a video about the storm calling for donations to help victims who lost their homes and belongings in the severe weather.

Watt himself began the fundraising by donating $100,000 in support.

As of Monday afternoon the effort had raised more then half a million dollars.

You can donate by clicking here

St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter is also from the Houston area, and is asking for donations too. He says he’ll donate $10,000 for every home run he hits.