Houston Texans Star Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Victims

By Published: Updated:

HOUSTON – (CBS/WKRG) The Houston Texans and their star player are stepping up to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.
JJ Watt, defensive end, published a video about the storm calling for donations to help victims who lost their homes and belongings in the severe weather.
Watt himself began the fundraising by donating $100,000 in support.

As of Monday afternoon the effort had raised more then half a million dollars.

You can donate by clicking here

St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter is also from the Houston area, and is asking for donations too. He says he’ll donate $10,000 for every home run he hits.

