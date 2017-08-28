Harvey’s Effects Will Be Felt Here; Minor Flooding Possible

Let’s be clear: we are not expecting the catastrophic and life-threatening floods that Harvey brought to the Houston area, but Harvey’s remnants will bring rain and a risk of minor flooding to our News 5 neighborhood.

Rain chance today will be typical for August–around 30%. The chance of showers and some thunderstorms will increase beginning Tuesday as bands from what’s left of Tropical Storm Harvey make their way to the central Gulf coast. These bands will be weaker than those that brought the devastating floods to Houston. The way things look right now, rainfall accumulation of 3-6″ is possible over much of the area Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Thursday. More could fall in a few isolated spots. Higher rain totals are likely in our Mississippi communities. That’s enough rain for minor street flooding and for creeks to rise above their banks.