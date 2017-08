Harvey Impact: Gas Prices Could Rise 25 Cents A Gallon

HOUSTON, TX (AP) Massive flooding caused by Harvey along Texas’ refinery-rich coast could have long-standing and far-reaching consequences for the state’s oil and gas industry and the larger U.S. economy.

The storm’s remnants left much of Houston underwater on Sunday, and the National Weather Service says it’s not over yet: Some parts of Houston and its suburbs could end up with as much as 50 inches of rain.

With the heavy rain expected to last for days, it’s still unclear how bad the damage will be, but there is already evidence of widespread losses.

Key oil and gas facilities along the Texas Gulf Coast have temporarily shut down, and flooding in the Houston and Beaumont areas could seriously pinch gasoline supplies. Experts believe gasoline prices could increase as much as 25 cents a gallon.

