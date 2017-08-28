Cajun Navy Boaters Attacked By Looters, Dodge Gunfire While Trying to Help Hurricane Victims

According to a post on Facebook, a group headed out to help rescue those trapped in Harvey flooding have been attacked by looters even having to dodge gunfire.

It’s detailed in apost to the Cajun Navy Facebook page:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Cajun Navy has arrived in Texas.

The people who took matters into their own hands and rescued hundreds during the August 2016 floods in Louisiana packed up their boats Sunday and headed West….to Houston.

According to their Facebook page, more than a dozen friends and five K-9s headed early Sunday morning into Texas to help out with search and rescue efforts.

The state is also sending rescue crews and first responders to Texas.

“Already, we have dispatched personnel from Louisiana to assist their efforts, including with search and rescue. Nearly 12 years ago, Texans opened their doors to the people of Louisiana when Hurricane Katrina devastated our state. Since then, we’ve turned to them for assistance time and again,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Cajun Navy had arrived and were meeting at the TA in Houston off Interstate 10.

And on Monday, more help is on the way!

