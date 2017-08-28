BREAKING: Son of Missing Mother Susan Mayo Arrested for Obstructing Search

WILMER, AL (WKRG) — The son of a missing 60-year-old woman in Wilmer has been arrested after allegedly interfering in a search on his property.

Nathaniel Sebastian, 32, is charged with obstructing a governmental operation after officials say he disrupted a cadaver dog search on his family’s property in Wilmer on Monday.

Susan Mayo, Sebastian’s mother, has been missing since June 17. Multiple searches for clues have taken place in or around the family’s home.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has stated he believes Sebastian has information related to Mayo’s disappearance or death, but the 32-year-old is not cooperating.

